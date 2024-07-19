OneBlood urges South Florida to donate to save lives, take advantage of incentives

MIAMI - Donating blood saves lives and now there are incentives.

The Big Red Bus, a blood donation mobile center, is at the animal adoption shelter in Doral. There, you'll get a voucher to waive your adoption fees.

Additionally, you'll get a $20 e-gift card, a bandana for your dog and a custom OneBlood bag.

Christopher Musalan has never donated blood, but he wasn't nervous.

He works at the Miami-Dade County Animal Shelter and when he saw the bus parked out front, he decided to go inside. He may come more often if it's here again.

"I definitely hope I see this truck out here more often," Musalan said.

OneBlood has Big Red Buses all over the county. They brought one to this location, so people won't have to come to an office to donate blood. They can just walk on the bus to donate.

OneBlood says the number of donations usually drops in the summer from 40-60 percent, so getting new donors is vital.

Jesus Barquie hasn't given blood in a year, and he didn't think about donating today until he walked by the bus.

"It does work," Barquie said. "Yeah. I didn't think about it and I just saw it and I'm like yeah let me just donate. I feel like helping today."

Annette Jose is the director of the shelter. She'd like this bus here more often since both organizations can benefit each other. You could adopt a pet while also giving blood.

"If you come and donate, you're actually saving up to four lives," Jose said. "Donating blood you'll save three human lives. And of course, adopting an animal is saving a life.

Click here to learn more about OneBlood.