OneBlood urges people to donate to help relieve national blood shortage

MIAMI - There is a nationwide blood shortage and it's critical that donors roll up their sleeves and help save lives.

But have you ever wondered what happens to the blood after a donation is made?

According to OneBlood, a national blood bank, donors can actually save three lives with one donation thanks to strictly monitored processing methods.

"It gets separated into the different components, into the red cells, into the platelets, and to the plasma," said Alicia Bellido Prichard with OneBlood's biologics and laboratories. "That's why we always say a donor can save up to three lives at the same time."

But it requires people to take that first crucial step, roll up their sleeves and donate. From there the liquid life-saver is put on a fast track to be tested, processed, and delivered to hospitals.

"Behind the scenes, we have a team of people that work 24/7, 365 days a year that are processing those blood donations," said OneBlood's Susan Forbes. "That process usually takes about, you know, two to three days for your donation to be on the way to help a patient.

Thanks to OneBlood, a donor can now see exactly where their blood goes.

"So it's called my OneBlood Journey and you're able to track that and see when your donation is gonna be on the way to help a patient. Your blood's journey is quick and you'll get notified right away," said Forbes.

"You don't know who's getting it because blood donation is an anonymous act," she added. "But the donor will be notified via email when their donation is on the way to help a patient and which hospital it's going to."

She said patients depend on blood donations to survive and it might just be someone you know and love.

"If you can donate blood, please donate," said Bellido Prichard. "Because you're making a huge impact on your community

How huge? OneBlood research shows one in three people will need a blood transfusion at some point in our lives.

OneBlood said only about five percent of the population donates when upwards of 60 percent are eligible. To donate, you have to be at least 16 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds.

CBS News Miami is teaming up with HCA Florida Healthcare and OneBlood to help save lives.

There will be two blood drives on Thursday, February 29th, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

One will be held at HCA Florida Westside Hospital, at 8201 W Broward Boulevard in Plantation. The other will be at HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, at 20900 Biscayne Boulevard.

All donors will receive a OneBlood long-sleeved T-shirt, a $20 eGift card and wellness checkup.