One ticket won $754 million Powerball jackpot

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - MIAMI - Winner, winner.

A ticket sold in the state of Washington won the $754 million Powerball jackpot. The jackpot was the fifth-largest jackpot in the game's history and the ninth-largest in U.S. lottery history.

It has a cash value of $407.2 million.        

The winning numbers were 5-11-22-23-69 and the Powerball number was 7.

In Florida, 10 tickets matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball number to win $50,000 each. One ticket did the same but was a Power Play ticket so it won $100,000.

Monday's drawing was the first time that the Powerball jackpot has been won this year. The Powerball jackpot was previously hit on Nov. 19, 2022, by a ticket in Kansas that won a grand prize worth $92.9 million.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a lesser prize are a little better - 1 in 24.9.

Powerball tickets are $2 each. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

The jackpot for this Wednesday's drawing is $20 million.

You can watch the drawing live at 10:59 p.m. on CBS4, your official Florida Lottery station.

