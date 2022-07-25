One person airlifted to the hospital after Florida City shooting

MIAMI - One person was taken to the hospital after a barrage of bullets was fired overnight in Florida City.

Evidence markers littered the ground at 957 SW 6th Place indicating dozens of shots were fired. CBS4 News counted at least 50 markers and noticed several cars had damage from gunfire.

The injured person, possibly a child, was airlifted to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital. No word on their condition.

Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.