One-on-One with State Rep. Chip LaMarca

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

              Jim goes one-on-one with State Senator Chip LaMarca, who represents Lighthouse Point in Broward County. They will the legislature's special session this past week focusing on Gov. DeSantis' push to remove Disney's special governing powers. He asks state Sen. LaMarca why the special session was needed when the regular session is just a few weeks away.

                    Guest:     State Rep. Chip LaMarca/(R) DISTRICT 100 – LIGHTHOUSE POINT

First published on February 12, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

