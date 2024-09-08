One-on-one with Martin Karp on Facing South Florida

One of the critical local races voters will decide in November is who will fill an open seat on the Miami-Dade School Board.

Former school board member Martin Karp is running to get back on the board, he previously served from 2004 to 2020. Karp will run against Joe Geller for the seat representing the northeastern part of Miami-Dade County. Jim and Karp discuss why he wants to be a school board member once again and where he stands on the hot-button issues facing our schools.

Guest: Miami-Dade School Board candidate Martin Karp