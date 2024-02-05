Watch CBS News
Local News

One-on-one with Kansas City Chiefs Safety Deon Bush

/ CBS Miami

One-on-one with Kansas City Chiefs Safety Deon Bush
One-on-one with Kansas City Chiefs Safety Deon Bush 08:14

MIAMI - CBS Sports Miami's Mike Cugno went 1-on-1 with Kansas City Chiefs Safety Deon Bush who will be playing in his 2nd Super Bowl this Sunday versus the San Francisco 49ers. 

Bush will look to repeat as Champ after winning last year versus the Eagles in Super Bowl 57.

Bush played his High School football at Christopher Columbus High School in Miami. Bush played at the University of Miami four seasons before being drafted by the Chicago Bears. 

First published on February 5, 2024 / 4:29 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.