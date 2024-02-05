One-on-one with Kansas City Chiefs Safety Deon Bush

MIAMI - CBS Sports Miami's Mike Cugno went 1-on-1 with Kansas City Chiefs Safety Deon Bush who will be playing in his 2nd Super Bowl this Sunday versus the San Francisco 49ers.

Bush will look to repeat as Champ after winning last year versus the Eagles in Super Bowl 57.

Bush played his High School football at Christopher Columbus High School in Miami. Bush played at the University of Miami four seasons before being drafted by the Chicago Bears.