One-on-one with former state Rep. Joe Saunders on Facing South Florida

By Jim DeFede

One-on-one with Joe Saunders, who hopes to defeat controversial incumbent Fabian Basabe in District
MIAMI – Jim goes one-on-one with Joe Saunders, a former member of the Florida State House. The Democrat represented the Orlando area from 2012 to 2014. Saunders is on the November ballot, hoping to defeat incumbent Fabian Basabe in District 106. That district includes Miami Beach, North Bay Village and runs up to Aventura. Basabe has been surrounded by controversy before his time in the Florida House and during. Democrats are mounting an aggressive challenge to Basabe.

Guest: Joe Saunders/(D) Florida House Candidate

