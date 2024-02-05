One-on-one with 49ers OL Jon Feliciano

MIAMI - CBS Sports Miami's Mike Cugno went 1 on 1 with San Francisco 49ers Offensive Lineman Jon Feliciano.

Feliciano will be playing in his first Super Bowl this Sunday when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Feliciano played his High School football in Broward County at Western High School.

He took his talents to Coral Gables to play football for the University of Miami.

Feliciano says winning the Super Bowl would be unbelievable for him and his family.