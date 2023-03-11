Pilot hurt after small plane crashes into Gulf of Mexico, Monroe County sheriff says

MIAMI -- The pilot of a small plane was hurt after the aircraft being flown crashed near the Horseshoe Keys north of Bahia Honda Key Saturday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

The pilot, who was not immediately identified, was airlifted to a local Miami hospital for treatmen tof non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said in a written statement.

The crash occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. officials said.

The pilot was alone when brought ashore by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The cause of the mishap was under investigation.