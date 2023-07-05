Watch CBS News
Local News

One dead in SW Miami-Dade multi-vehicle crash

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Multi-vehicle crash in SW Miami-Dade, one dead
Multi-vehicle crash in SW Miami-Dade, one dead 00:26

MIAMI - One person was killed, and several others injured, in a multi-vehicle crash in southwest Miami-Dade.

It happened along SW 288th Street near SW 147th Avenue.

Police said the accident involved three cars and a passenger in one of the vehicles died. Another person was rushed to the hospital and two others were treated on the scene.

All lanes on SW 288th Street from SW 146th Avenue to SW 147th Court were temporarily closed for the crash investigation.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 5, 2023 / 11:51 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.