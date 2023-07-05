One dead in SW Miami-Dade multi-vehicle crash

MIAMI - One person was killed, and several others injured, in a multi-vehicle crash in southwest Miami-Dade.

It happened along SW 288th Street near SW 147th Avenue.

Police said the accident involved three cars and a passenger in one of the vehicles died. Another person was rushed to the hospital and two others were treated on the scene.

All lanes on SW 288th Street from SW 146th Avenue to SW 147th Court were temporarily closed for the crash investigation.