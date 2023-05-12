One dead in overnight Pompano Beach shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE - A deadly overnight shooting in Pompano Beach is under investigation.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said before 3 a.m. they received a report of a shooting near the 2300 block of Northwest Sixth Street.

Sheriff's deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue were sent to the area and found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

The man's name has not been released.

Sheriff's investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting.