Watch CBS News
Local News

One dead in overnight Pompano Beach shooting

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE - A deadly overnight shooting in Pompano Beach is under investigation.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said before 3 a.m. they received a report of a shooting near the 2300 block of Northwest Sixth Street.

Sheriff's deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue were sent to the area and found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

The man's name has not been released.

Sheriff's investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on May 12, 2023 / 10:02 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.