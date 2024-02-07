Watch CBS News
One dead in Miami Gardens shooting

By John MacLauchlan

MIAMI - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Miami Gardens.

According to police, officers were sent to the 700 block of NW 210th Street, not far from Hard Rock Stadium, around 5:45 a.m. after they received reports of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found a male who had been shot multiple times on the ground near a vehicle. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced him dead.

Investigators are now working to determine what led to the shooting. 

February 7, 2024

