One dead in Hollywood house fire

By John MacLauchlan

FORT LAUDERDALE - One person has died as the result of a residential fire in Hollywood early Monday morning.

According to police, a 911 call about the fire came in around 5:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived at the residence on Dewey Street near S 16th Avenue they found flames in the rear. They were able to quickly contain the fire and then extinguish it.

One person was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

