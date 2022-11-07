One dead in Davie mobile home park shooting

One dead, one injured in Davie shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE - One person was killed and another was taken to the hospital after a shooting Sunday night in Davie.

It happened around inside a residence in the 4800 block of SW 47th Lane at the Driftwood Acres mobile home park.

Davie police said they are in contact with the person of interest and we are not looking for anyone else.

So far, no arrest has been made.