Watch CBS News
Local News

One dead in Florida City hit and run

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Deadly hit and run in Florida City
Deadly hit and run in Florida City 00:21

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police have taken over a hit-and-run investigation in Florida City after the person who was struck died.

It happened just after 12:30 a.m. near West Lucy Street and SW 1st Avenue.

A woman who said she knew the victim described her as homeless, with no family, and she was hit while riding her bike. She said she heard that her friend was hit by two vehicles, but police have not confirmed that.

She added that she was upset that the drivers took off, leaving the woman to die.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 26, 2022 / 1:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.