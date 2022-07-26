One dead in Florida City hit and run

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police have taken over a hit-and-run investigation in Florida City after the person who was struck died.

It happened just after 12:30 a.m. near West Lucy Street and SW 1st Avenue.

A woman who said she knew the victim described her as homeless, with no family, and she was hit while riding her bike. She said she heard that her friend was hit by two vehicles, but police have not confirmed that.

She added that she was upset that the drivers took off, leaving the woman to die.