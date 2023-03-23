Older Americans see TikTok as threat, favor ban, CBS News poll

MIAMI - Nearly two-and-a-half years after the Trump administration threatened to ban TikTok in the United States if it didn't divest from its Chinese owners, the Biden administration is now doing the same.

Some in Washington have expressed concerns that the app could be infiltrated by the Chinese government to essentially spy on American users or gain access to US user data. Others have raised alarms over the possibility that the Chinese government could use the app to spread propaganda to a US audience.

TikTok has acknowledged that federal officials are demanding the app's Chinese owners sell their stake in the social media platform, or risk facing a US ban of the app.

On Thursday, TikTok CEO Shou Chew is meeting with the House Energy and Commerce Committee, his first appearance before Congress.

Chew, who is from Singapore, will testify on "TikTok's consumer privacy and data security practices, the platforms' impact on kids, and its relationship with the Chinese Communist Party," according to a statement last week from the committee.

Previously, Chew has said that the Chinese government has never asked for US user data and if it did it would have been denied.

As for the concerns that the Chinese government might use the app to spew propaganda to a US audience, Chew emphasized that this would be bad for business, noting that some 60% of TikTok's owners are global investors.

"Misinformation and propaganda have no place on our platform, and our users do not expect that," he has said.

So is TikTok a spy for the Chinese government and propaganda machine or just an app to watch funny videos and 'life hacks'?

For Americans who see TikTok's ties to China as a national security risk, they would like to see the video-sharing app banned in the U.S. But younger people, who are the most likely age group to use it, are also the most opposed to a ban, or to the idea that it is a threat.

That's according to a recent CBS News/YouGov survey of 2,117 U.S. adult residents conducted earlier this month.

Of those polled, 83 percent of those 65 years and older, who had heard of TikTok, said it should be banned. In the 45-64-year-old range, 65 percent said it should be banned.

In the younger range, 18-29 years old, only 39 percent said it should be banned.

But these views came amid larger concerns about social media platforms in general, such as the prospect of foreign countries using social media to manipulate Americans and the privacy risk of platforms collecting personal data.

About eight in 10 Americans who report using social media are at least somewhat concerned about social media companies putting their personal data at risk.

But even those who are "very concerned" about the privacy risk use social media daily, which illustrates the complicated relationship Americans have with social media.

The more concerned they are, the more government restrictions they want in place.

Some rare partisan agreement

We don't often see partisans agreeing on much these days, but similar majorities of Republicans and Democrats are concerned about foreign influence on social media and their own personal data being put at risk.

Both parties support at least some restrictions on the way social media companies handle users' personal data.

Regarding TikTok specifically, partisans on both sides see it as a national security risk and favor banning the app in the U.S.

One area where Democrats and Republicans disagree is when it comes to how people who run social media companies treat political views on their platforms. Most Republicans think these companies favor liberal views over conservative ones, whereas Democrats are more apt to think these companies don't take sides either way.