Older adults get help with presents for grandchildren in Broward

MIAMI - Some older adults are getting a helping hand during these difficult financial times.

Two groups are coming together to help seniors stretch their budgets, so they can provide holiday presents for their grandchildren.

Workers with the Pantry of Broward and The Casino of Dania Beach have distributed more than 3,000 toys over the past two days to seniors in Broward County.

"Seniors are our largest demographic here in Broward County. As we know, with inflation and rising costs their budgets are being stretched as well. These seniors have grandchildren and we want their grandchildren to have a great holiday. So it's important for us to give to these seniors," said Maureen Luna, the Pantry of Broward CEO.

More than 300 seniors showed up to shop for their grandchildren Monday. Ms. Francis Meredith was one of them. "I am so thankful because I really didn't have any money to help my grandchildren and I really do thank goodness for it. I love my babies and they love me," she said..

Workers with the Casino of Dania Beach told CBS4 it felt so good to be a partner in this event.

"When I found out what they do in the community it definitely touched my heart and the hearts of my co-workers and the Casino of Dania Beach as a whole," said Varsha Dorval with The Casino of Dania Beach.

The toy drive has been an annual event for about ten years this year was extra special. There have been so many donations this year that the groups will be able to continue distributing gifts up until the holiday.