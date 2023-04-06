Oil production cuts will push pump prices higher

Major oil production cuts will lead to price hikes at the pump

MIAMI - Get ready to pay more at the pump.

Over the weekend, Saudi Arabia and other major oil producers announced surprise cuts totaling over a million barrels per day.

The reductions start in May and will run through the end of the year.

The cuts alone could push US gas prices up about 26 cents per gallon, which will definitely take a toll on drivers during the summer season.

But there is some good news. This year is not going to be as bad as last year when gas prices skyrocketed across the country. Many areas saw prices over $4 a gallon, a few states hit $5 a gallon.

In Florida, the most expensive places for gas are West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, and Naples. The cheapest spots are in the Panhandle, Pensacola and Panama City.

AAA-The Auto Club spokesman Mark Jenkins spoke about what to expect.

"What we are paying right now could be the lowest we are paying for some time. Maybe for a few weeks, maybe for a few months. Oil prices, gas prices, they are very volatile at this time of year, so they can go up and down as well. So it's hard to pin yourself to one level of expectation," he said.

There are some ways to save on gas over the summer.

First, combine errands to limit driving time. When it comes to filling up, shop around for the best gas prices and pay with cash if you can. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle, every 100 pounds taken out improves fuel economy by one to two percent.

Finally, drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.