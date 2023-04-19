High-speed car and foot chase that began in Miami-Dade ends in Broward with arrest

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A high speed police pursuit that began in Miami-Dade and ended up on freeways in Broward County lasted for several minutes -- and several miles -- before two occupants bailed out and began running.

A suspect runs through houses after leading suspects on a high speed chase in Broward County. Scene

Chopper 4 captured on camera as one man, wearing only his red underwear, was arrested and taken into custody around 2:30 p.m. outside a home in Tamarac

No injuries have been reported during the incident that spanned several miles.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the pursuit of the white Tesla which was traveling northbound over 100 miles per hour at times on the Florida Turnpike in Broward County.

The driver exited the Turnpike and drove back into Broward.

At one point, the passenger in the stopped Tesla jumped out on a freeway ramp and tried to get into the vehicle behind them but was unable to do so.

The passenger returned to the Tesla, which sped off but then stopped at an intersection as the driver got out and carjacked a driver in another Tesla behind them.

Both cars collided because the first Tesla was not put into park.

That's when the driver ran from the scene and jumped in a canal and ended up in a residential neighborhood.

It was not clear how many people were in the vehicle or what led to the chase.