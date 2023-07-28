Watch CBS News
Lincoln Road Miami Beach police officer-involved shooting under investigation

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Miami Beach police said one of their officers was forced to discharge his weapon at a man they say was threatening two others on Lincoln Road Thursday afternoon. 

Investigators said officers responded to a disturbance call at around 5:30 p.m. on the 900 block of Lincoln Road.

When officers got there, they encountered a male subject armed with a knife threatening two people, according to police. 

Authorities said that is when one of the officers discharged his firearm striking the subject. 

The man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Unit in critical condition. 

No one else was injured in the shooting. 

It is not clear what the man was doing with the knife. Police were interviewing victims and witnesses. 

Neither the suspect nor the officer involved in the shooting were identified by police. 

As is the case in police-involved shootings, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be taking over the investigation.   

No additional details were made available. 

First published on July 27, 2023 / 8:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

