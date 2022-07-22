Odds not in your favor, as Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $660 million

TALLAHASSEE - The MEGA MILLIONS jackpot has increased to an estimated $660 million jackpot for Friday night's drawing.

But know that the odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 302.6 million.

Your competition will be fierce as tickets are also being sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Lottery officias say jackpot prize winners have the option to receive their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $388 million. Jackpot prizes must be claimed within 60 days of the winning jackpot draw to receive the cash option. Winners have 180 days from the applicable drawing to claim their prize.



Tickets are $2 each and must be purchased by 10:00 p.m., ET to be eligible for this drawing.

MEGA MILLIONS drawings are broadcast on 17 carrier stations throughout the state, including CBS4.

Drawings are also available for viewing on the Florida Lottery website and our official YouTube channel.

Winning numbers are available on the Lottery's website, free mobile app, at retailers statewide, and by phone at (850) 921-PLAY.