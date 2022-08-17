BSO: Oakland Park hit-and-run driver who struck 2-year-old arrested

OAKLAND PARK – The Broward Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a woman accused of a hit-and-run crash in Oakland Park that left a 2-year-old hospitalized.

Kimberly Mathis was taken into custody at her home in North Lauderdale on Wednesday.

According to BSO, the hit-and-run crash happened August 11 at around 6 p.m. near the intersection of NW 43 Street and NW 5 Avenue.

The child was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Detectives obtained two surveillance videos of the suspect's vehicle.

BSO received numerous tips from the public after releasing the tapes, which helped detectives positively ID Mathis.

Mathis faces a charge of failing to stop/remain at an accident involving injury.

She is being held at BSO's Main Jail.