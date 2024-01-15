Watch CBS News
NW Miami house fire displaces 7 adults, kills 2 dogs

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A house fire displaced 7 adults and killed 2 dogs Monday morning in Northwest Miami. 

It happened at a single-story residential triplex in the area of 412 NW 59 Street.  CBS News Miami

It happened at around 11 a.m. at a single-story residential triplex in the area of 412 NW 59 Street. 

When fire crews arrived they found smoke and flames showing and reports of animals trapped inside. 

Firefighters had the fire under control in under 30 minutes, but authorities say 2 out of 5 dogs died due to smoke inhalation. Two cats were also removed from the residence. 

One patient was evaluated for a small burn to the ears but did not require hospitalization. 

The Red Cross is helping those affected by the fire. 

It is not clear what may have started the fire, which remains under investigation. 

First published on January 15, 2024 / 2:53 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

