Watch CBS News
Local News

NW Dade Chase bank's windows shattered by gunfire

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Shots fired at Chase bank branch in NW Dade
Shots fired at Chase bank branch in NW Dade 01:29


MIAMI - The windows of a Chase bank branch in northwest Miami-Dade were shattered by gunfire late Tuesday night.

Just before 10 p.m., eight shots were fired at the bank at NW 182nd Street and NW 57th Avenue. Seven bullets struck the windows, the eighth lodged in the frame.

Wednesday morning the bank branch remained closed, however, its ATMs and drive-thru were open. The bank itself reopened just before noon with boarded up windows. 

Police are now trying to determine why the bank was targeted in the attack. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on March 15, 2023 / 11:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.