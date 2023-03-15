NW Dade Chase bank's windows shattered by gunfire



MIAMI - The windows of a Chase bank branch in northwest Miami-Dade were shattered by gunfire late Tuesday night.

Just before 10 p.m., eight shots were fired at the bank at NW 182nd Street and NW 57th Avenue. Seven bullets struck the windows, the eighth lodged in the frame.

Wednesday morning the bank branch remained closed, however, its ATMs and drive-thru were open. The bank itself reopened just before noon with boarded up windows.

Police are now trying to determine why the bank was targeted in the attack.