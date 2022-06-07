NTSB: Pilot in Haulover plane crash reported engine trouble after takeoff

MIAMI – New details have surfaced about a deadly plane crash on the Haulover Inlet Bridge back in May.

According to an NTSB report, the pilot told air traffic control he was having engine after taking off from North Perry Airport.

The report says pilot Narciso Torres, an air traffic controller himself, told Miami Approach Control that he had to put the plane down. That's when the plane dropped 700 feet, landing on the bridge.

The plane crashed into two cars causing it to flip over and catch on fire. Torres was killed. Two passengers on the plane were severely injured.