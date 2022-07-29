2 injured in NE Miami-Dade shooting that could be case of road rage

MIAMI – An investigation is underway following a shooting in northeast Miami-Dade Friday afternoon.

Chopper4 was over the scene where a pair of Miami-Dade PD cruisers were stationed in front of a black sedan with front-end damage.

A closeup shot of the damaged black sedan and one of the MDPD cruisers. CBS News Miami

According to Miami-Dade PD, a driver was shot on Ives Dairy Road near 15 Court. The passenger was also injured. The conditions of both victims are currently unknown.

MDPD said this could have been a case of road rage.

The suspects drove away in a blue sedan.

The shooting has prompted some street closures in the area. One is the I-95 exit heading westbound on Ives Dairy Road. Another is at at 20901 NE 16 Avenue.

If you have any info on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.