Watch CBS News
Local News

2 injured in NE Miami-Dade shooting that could be case of road rage

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

NE Miami-Dade shooting prompts street closures
NE Miami-Dade shooting prompts street closures 01:11

MIAMI – An investigation is underway following a shooting in northeast Miami-Dade Friday afternoon.

Chopper4 was over the scene where a pair of Miami-Dade PD cruisers were stationed in front of a black sedan with front-end damage.

chopper-ne-miami-dade-shooting-7-29-22-1.jpg
A closeup shot of the damaged black sedan and one of the MDPD cruisers. CBS News Miami

According to Miami-Dade PD, a driver was shot on Ives Dairy Road near 15 Court. The passenger was also injured. The conditions of both victims are currently unknown.

MDPD said this could have been a case of road rage.

The suspects drove away in a blue sedan. 

The shooting has prompted some street closures in the area. One is the I-95 exit heading westbound on Ives Dairy Road. Another is at at 20901 NE 16 Avenue.

If you have any info on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 29, 2022 / 4:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.