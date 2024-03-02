Watch CBS News
Northbound lanes of I-95 in Northwest Miami-Dade shut down due to police activity

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE — Northbound lanes on Interstate 95 are shut down near Northwest 151st Street due to police activity.

According to traffic cameras near the area, several police vehicles have created a small perimeter, blocking most of the lanes, except for the furthest lefthand express lane and the off-ramp.

CBS News Miami has reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol to learn more about the situation.

This is a developing story. Tune into CBS News Miami on-air and online for the latest updates.

First published on March 2, 2024 / 5:09 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

