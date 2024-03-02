Northbound lanes of I-95 in Northwest Miami-Dade shut down due to police activity

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE — Northbound lanes on Interstate 95 are shut down near Northwest 151st Street due to police activity.

According to traffic cameras near the area, several police vehicles have created a small perimeter, blocking most of the lanes, except for the furthest lefthand express lane and the off-ramp.

CBS News Miami has reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol to learn more about the situation.

