North Miami woman celebrates 109th birthday
MIAMI -- Happy birthday to a South Florida resident who turned 109-years-old Wednesday.
Marie Glynn is a resident at Claridge house in North Miami.
Glynn was born August,16,1914.
Glynn celebrated alongside several generations of her family and Miami-Dade county also wanted to join in on the festivities.
Glynn was awarded a certificate from mayor Daniella Levine Cava and her deputy chief of staff.
