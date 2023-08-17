Watch CBS News
North Miami woman celebrates 109th birthday

MIAMI -- Happy birthday to a South Florida resident who turned 109-years-old Wednesday.

Marie Glynn is a resident at Claridge house in North Miami. 

Glynn was born August,16,1914. 

Glynn celebrated alongside several generations of her family and Miami-Dade county also wanted to join in on the festivities.

Glynn was awarded a certificate from mayor Daniella Levine Cava and her deputy chief of staff.  

