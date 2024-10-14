North Miami, North Miami Beach police investigating 2 incidents

NORTH MIAMI: Police agencies in North Miami and North Miami Beach are investigating two situations Monday morning.

The scene in North Miami Beach was confirmed as a shooting and CBS News Miami is seeking information on the other scene a few miles away.

In North Miami, the 1400 block of NW 136th Street is blocked off by crime scene tape. It is near Claude Pepper Park.

There is a white vehicle with the license plate block. At one time the doors were open.

A second scene in North Miami Beach is at 153rd Street and 14th Avenue.

There are evidence markers and police cruisers.

Investigators are taking photographs.

North Miami Beach police said they are investigating a shooting but can't confirm anyone was struck.

CBS News Miami can't officially connect the two incidents.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.