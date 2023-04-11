North Miami Beach woman won million dollar prize playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE - A North Miami Beach woman won a million dollar prize playing the Florida Lottery's BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME scratch-off game.

Maureen Watson-Richards, 69, chose to receive her winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00.

Watson-Richards bought her winning ticket at a Publix, at 1700 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive in North Miami Beach. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The $30 BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME scratch-off game features four top prizes of $15 million. It also has 24 prizes of $1 million. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.59.

CBS News Miami is your official Florida Lottery station.