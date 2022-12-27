Watch CBS News
North Miami Beach mother in custody following child's death

MIAMI - A woman is in custody following a death investigation in North Miami Beach.

North Miami Beach police posted on Twitter that they are investigating a homicide at 1051 NE 163rd Street. CBS4 reporter Teri Hornstein, who was at the scene, said investigators were focusing on a third floor unit at an apartment building.

Police said the victim is a young child and the mother was the one taken into custody.

They have not released any additional details. 

December 27, 2022

