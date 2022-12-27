North Miami Beach mother in custody following child's death
MIAMI - A woman is in custody following a death investigation in North Miami Beach.
North Miami Beach police posted on Twitter that they are investigating a homicide at 1051 NE 163rd Street. CBS4 reporter Teri Hornstein, who was at the scene, said investigators were focusing on a third floor unit at an apartment building.
Police said the victim is a young child and the mother was the one taken into custody.
They have not released any additional details.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.