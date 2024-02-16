Watch CBS News
North Miami apartment building fire, 16 people need a new place to live

By John MacLauchlan

MIAMI - More than a dozen people will have to find a new place to live after a fire ripped through their North Miami apartment building.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, just before 6:30 a.m. they received word of the fire in the 700 block of NE 128 Street.

More than a dozen fire rescue crews were dispatched. Arriving firefighters were met with thick smoke coming from the single-story apartment building.

Fire crews attacked the flames which had spread to the roof and were able to put them out.

All five units in the building were affected by this fire, and a total of 16 people have been displaced. The Red Cross is providing temporary assistance.  
  
No injuries were reported. 

