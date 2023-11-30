North Lauderdale will use unspent COVID funds to help residents pay for new roofs, hurricane resistant windows

FORT LAUDERDALE - On the final day of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, North Lauderdale residents are about to get some help with renovations to harden their homes against storms in the new year.

On Thursday, City Manager Michael Sargis announced that they were setting up an innovative program, the first of its kind, to give homeowners up to $30,000 for roof replacements, re-roofing, the installation of a secondary water barrier, the installation of hurricane straps, and or the installation of hurricane resistant doors and windows.

A secondary water barrier is a "water resistant roof underlayment layer or product that provides protection to the structure to which it is affixed in the event the primary roof covering is damaged, removed, or penetrated by wind driven rain as the result of hurricane force winds," according to the city's website.

According to Sargis, the grants do not have to be paid back. Funding for the Home Mitigation Program, roughly $22 million will come from unused American Rescue Plan funds, also known as the COVID-19 emergency funds.

To qualify, applicants must be North Lauderdale residents and homeowners. They also must be current on their property taxes and not have any code violations.

For those wanting to install hurricane-resistant windows and doors, it must be their primary residence. They also must have homeowner's insurance and flood insurance if it is required by their mortgage company. The owner must be up-to-date with the mortgage unless they fully own it outright.

Sargis said interested residents can apply for grant funding through the ZoomGrants portal that will be opened on Monday, December 4th at 10 a.m. He said the link for the portal will be on the city's website at the top of the Resident Grant Opportunities page.

