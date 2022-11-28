North Lauderdale shooting under investigation
NORTH LAUDERDALE – A large investigation under way right now in North Lauderdale.
Chopper 4 was over the scene in the 8200 block of SW 4 Place, where deputies are investigating a reported shooting.
BSO Tamarac units along with North Lauderdale PD responded to the address in reference to a shooting.
When they arrived, they were not able to locate a victim.
At around the same time of the shooting, a victim suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at an area hospital.
At this time, the victim is listed in stable condition.
Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.