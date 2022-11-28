Watch CBS News
North Lauderdale shooting under investigation

NORTH LAUDERDALE – A large investigation under way right now in North Lauderdale.

Chopper 4 was over the scene in the 8200 block of SW 4 Place, where deputies are investigating a reported shooting.

BSO Tamarac units along with North Lauderdale PD responded to the address in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived, they were not able to locate a victim.

At around the same time of the shooting, a victim suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at an area hospital.

At this time, the victim is listed in stable condition.

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.

