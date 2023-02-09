North American river otter gives birth to three pups at Zoo Miami

MIAMI-- "Zinnia," a 5-year-old North American river otter, gave birth to three pups at the Florida: Mission Everglades exhibit at Zoo Miami!

The zoo's Animal Health and Animal Science team worked together to perform neonatal exams on the newborns to help ensure they are getting a healthy start to their new lives, according to the zoo's Communications Director Ron Magill.

Zinnia and the pups will remain isolated behind the scenes to ensure that they have minimal disturbances while they bond and grow.

Officials say "Edison," the 7-year-old father, arrived at Zoo Miami in October 2016 after being rescued and hand raised by a group called Wild Florida.

According to Zoo Miami, the father will be separated from Zinnia and the pups so that the mother can give her pups undivided attention.

Zoo Miami officials say the pups won't be on public exhibit for several weeks.