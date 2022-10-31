Watch CBS News
"No tricks, just treats!" Publix giving out free candy to trick or treaters on Halloween

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - If you're looking for a place to take the little ones trick or treating, Publix has you covered.

Publix is handing out free candy to trick or treaters on Halloween. Publix

The grocery giant posted on Facebook "No tricks, just treats! Dress up your kids in their best costumes and join us on Halloween from 4 - 7 p.m. for a ghostly good time trick-or-treating in our stores."

The in-store trick-or-treating is for children under 12 and they do need to be accompanied by an adult.

"We trick or treat at our Publix every year. Thank you for this fun tradition!" Tiffany Green Evans wrote on Publix's Facebook page.

Although this is a national campaign, you should check with your local store to make sure they're participating.  

