No charges to be filed against van driver who fatally struck teen in Miami Gardens

FORT LAUDERDALE - Grief counselors were made available to students at Miami Norland Senior High School after one of their classmates died Tuesday after being struck by a van.

Bao Tran, 14, was riding his bike to school when he was struck just before 6:30 a.m. at NW 199th Street and NW 2nd Avenue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the injured teen to the Ryder Trauma Center but he did not survive.

The driver of the van immediately stopped after the accident and waited for the police to arrive. The driver said they didn't see the teen on the bike before pulling out. No charges nor tickets will be filed against the driver.

On Wednesday morning, a "walk to school" safety event was held at Broadmoor Elementary in northwest Miami-Dade where county Mayor Daniella Levine Cave spoke about the tragedy.

"It's very humbling and upsetting that we just had a tragic death of a child in the vicinity of a school and it underscores the importance. We are all "united vision zero," zero accidents and deaths and together we can make sure that our children are safe" said Miami Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Students at Miami Norland who said they knew Tran, who had attended Andover Middle School, described him as being very nice and a little shy.