No bond for Homestead couple who confessed to murder

No bond for Homestead couple who confessed to murder

No bond for Homestead couple who confessed to murder

HOMESTEAD – A couple from Homestead remains in jail after confessing to murder.

According to the arrest report, on May 31, 21-year-old Sonia Godinez Lopez and her husband, 24-year-old Alberto Godinez Lopez, told investigators they killed Adan Lopez Lorenzo.

But, in bond court Wednesday, co-defendant Ms. Lopez briefly described what happened the night of the murder. Before being dismissed by the judge, Lopez voices her side of the story through an interpreter.

"You know, the way they say it went down, it didn't go down," said Lopez.

The arrest report says the couple killed the 30-year-old man at an apartment in Homestead on May 24th at night. Two days later, 12 miles away from the home, Lorenzo's body was discovered by fishermen wrapped in a bedsheet floating in a canal.

The judge in court shares the couple's confession to the murder.

"They described how they stabbed the victim with a knife multiple times throughout his body and on his neck," said the judge.

The couple faces a second-degree murder charge — both denied bond.

The couple's neighbors CBS4 spoke with said they did not witness or hear anything the night of the alleged murder. They did see the two pack their clothes and leave two days after it happened.

"We thought they were going to do their normal laundry cause they always take out their baskets of clothes," shared one neighbor. "But they never came back."

Neighbors we spoke with did not want to be identified.

They share the couple had a tumultuous relationship.

Speaking in Spanish, a neighbor told CBS4 said she saw Alberto chasing Sonia outside the apartment, grabbing and pulling her by her hair back into the home.

Neighbors are stunned the couple is now in jail, facing murder charges.

"I have kids," shared another neighbor. "They are my neighbors. I never thought they were capable of doing that."

The judge said the defendants' arraignment is in 21 days. They'll then find out if the state will file formal charges against them.