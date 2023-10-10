No big winner, Powerball jackpot jumps to $1.73 billion

MIAMI - Lottery fever is not over yet in South Florida.

No one matched all the winning numbers for Monday night's Powerball jackpot.

Those numbers were 16-34-46-55-67 and the Powerball was 14.

So now the game's top prize has risen to $1.7 billion. It has an estimated cash value of $756.6 million

While there was no big winner, a ticket worth a million bucks was sold at a Publix in Hollywood, off Pine Island Road and Sheridan Street.

There has been no winner for 35 consecutive drawings, since the last time someone won the top prize on July 19. That streak trails the record of 41 draws set in 2021 and 2022. The largest jackpot ever was a $2.04 billion Powerball prize hit by a player in California in November 2022.

The scarcity of Powerball jackpot winners reflects the game's daunting odds of 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

You can watch the drawings on CBS News Miami, the official home of the Florida Lottery.