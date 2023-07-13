Watch CBS News
No big winner, Powerball jackpot climbs to $875 million

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

TALLAHASSEE - The bad news is that you didn't win the Powerball jackpot in Wednesday's drawing. The good news is that no one else did either.

That means you still have a shot during the next drawing on Saturday when the estimated jackpot will be $875 million. If someone hits it big, they can opt to take their winnings in a one-time lump sum payment of $441.9 million.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday were 23-35-45-66-67 and the Powerball number was 20. 

While no tickets had all six numbers drawn, two tickets matched the first five numbers but not the Powerball number for a $1 million prize. Those tickets were sold in Florida and Indiana.

While the overall odds of winning any number of the Powerball prizes are 1 in 24.9, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the organization.

Tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

If you want to increase your odds of becoming an instant multi-millionaire, you could always play the Mega Millions game. The next drawing is Friday and the estimated jackpot is $560.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday, tickets cost $2. The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million.

CBS Miami Team
The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 13, 2023 / 6:17 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

