No big winner, Powerball jackpot climbs to $572 million

(CNN) - When the next Powerball numbers are drawn Wednesday evening, a lucky lottery player somewhere in the country could head into the holidays with a $572 million jackpot.

That's because no tickets matched the numbers for the $543 million prize in Monday night's drawing

The winning numbers were 5 - 8 - 19 - 34 - 39 and the Powerball number was 26.

A winner in Wednesday's drawing could choose to receive the money in annuitized payments or take the $286 million lump sum.

There were five Powerball jackpots awarded this year, with winning tickets purchased in Washington, Virginia, Ohio, and California, according to the lottery.

This is the fourth Powerball jackpot to reach more than half a billion dollars this year, according to Powerball. A ticket in California won the last Powerball jackpot, $1.765 billion, in October.

The scarcity of Powerball jackpot winners reflects the game's daunting odds of 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

