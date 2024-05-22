No big winner, Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $453 million

MIAMI - The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $453 million after no ticket hit it big in Tuesday's drawing.

The winning numbers were 2-5-8-28-69 and the Mega ball was 14.

If there is a sole winner on Friday, they will have a choice between an annuity, with an initial payment and then 29 annual payments, or a one time lump sum payment. Most winners choose a cash payout, which for Friday night's drawing would be an estimated $211.3 million before taxes.

The top Mega Millions jackpot to date was $1.537 billion won in South Carolina in 2018. It's followed by a $1.348 billion ticket that was sold in Maine in January and a $1.337 billion prize last July.

Mega Millions drawings are held on Tuesday and Friday, tickets cost $2. The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million.



