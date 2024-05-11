No big winner, Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $363 million

MIAMI - Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $363 million after no ticket hit it big in Friday's drawing.

The numbers drawn on Friday night were: 12-22-26-32-65 and the Mega ball was 18.

A winner of Tuesday's jackpot could choose to spread it in annual payments over 29 years or take a lump-sum option of an estimated $166.9 million.

The top Mega Millions jackpot to date was $1.537 billion won in South Carolina in 2018. It's followed by a $1.348 billion ticket that was sold in Maine in January and a $1.337 billion prize last July.

Mega Millions drawings are held on Tuesday and Friday, tickets cost $2. The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million.

CBS News Miami is your official Florida Lottery station.