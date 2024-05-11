Watch CBS News
Local News

No big winner, Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $363 million

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $363 million after no ticket hit it big in Friday's drawing. 

The numbers drawn on Friday night were: 12-22-26-32-65 and the Mega ball was 18.

A winner of Tuesday's jackpot could choose to spread it in annual payments over 29 years or take a lump-sum option of an estimated $166.9 million.

The top Mega Millions jackpot to date was $1.537 billion won in South Carolina in 2018. It's followed by a $1.348 billion ticket that was sold in Maine in January and a $1.337 billion prize last July.

Mega Millions drawings are held on Tuesday and Friday, tickets cost $2. The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million.

CBS News Miami is your official Florida Lottery station.

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. He joined the CBS News Miami digital team in February 2007.

First published on May 11, 2024 / 2:15 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.