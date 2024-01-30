Nikki Haley, vying to stay in GOP race for president, to visit Miami tomorrow for fundraising trip

MIAMI -- Nikki Haley shows no signs of leaving the presidential race and is expected in Miami on Wednesday for a pair of fundraisers, according to invitations for the events obtained by CBS News Miami.

Nikki Haley on the campaign stump.

The first event, a reception and luncheon, is scheduled to take place between 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., with tickets starting at $2,500 per person. Tickets for the VIP reception is $6,600 per person, and for those who want to co-host the event, the campaign is asking for $10,000.

The second South Florida event is billed as "a private roundtable" with Haley from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, with the cost listed as $16,600 per person. Both events are scheduled to take place on Miami Beach.

The campaign is hoping to raise $1 million at the Miami events, according to a source familiar with planning for the fundraisers.

Haley's events come just one day after President Joe Biden was due in Miami for his own fundraiser.

Haley's visit to Miami comes at a time when she is holding a series of fundraisers across the country this week to be able to stay in the Republican primary against Donald Trump.

Haley finished third in the Iowa caucus and 11 points behind Trump in the New Hampshire primary. Haley has faced growing calls by fellow Republicans to drop out of the race, but she has vowed to stay in.

Trump's attacks on Haley have also increased since the New Hampshire primary and he has also threatened anyone who continues to donate to her campaign, vowing those donors will be "permanently banned from the MAGA camp."

In the days following Trump's threat, however, the Haley campaign announced it had raised more than $1 million.

The Miami events include several of her most prominent supporters, including hedge fund billionaires Barry Sternlicht and Dan Och. The invitation also lists as a co-chair Jackie Soffer, the Chairman and CEO of Turnberry Associates, whose family developed and founded Aventura.

Among the local hosts for the luncheon are Lani Kahn Drody, Nicole Gomez Goldmeier, and Miami attorney Scott Srebnick.

"I'm supporting Nikki Haley because Donald Trump is an existential threat to our country," Srebnick told CBS News Miami. "[He] incited violence in a deliberate attempt to prevent the peaceful transition of power, and lacks empathy and basic human decency."

