Nicki Minaj to stop in Miami for "The Pink Friday 2 World Tour" in October

MIAMI — Listen up, Barbz! Nicki Minaj is coming to South Florida this fall.

The rapper and singer announced on Wednesday that the second leg to "The Pink Friday 2 World Tour" will bring 22 additional shows to North America, including a one-night stop in Miami at Kaseya Center on October 6.

According to a press release from Kaseya Center, "Nicky Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour" now holds the record for the highest-grossing rap tour by a woman and the top 10 highest-grossing rap tour by any rapper of all time.

This is also the artist's highest-selling tour to date, with over 50 arena shows, and is "currently transforming the UK and Europe into Gag City, the AI World created by Minaj's dedicated fanbase 'The Barbz,'" Kaseya Center added.

The tour features an "incredibly vibrant" stage production where Minaj will perform hits from her latest and critically acclaimed album "Pink Friday 2," including songs "FTCU," "Everybody" and the platinum-certified lead single "Super Freaky Girl," which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Other setlist highlights include more songs from Minaj's discography, including "Anaconda," "Super Bass," "Starships" and "Chun-Li," which have all achieved "widespread recognition and incredible virality," Kaseya Center noted.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 31, at 9 a.m. on TicketMaster, and a venue presale will take place on Thursday, May 30, from 1 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. by using the password "MIANICKI."