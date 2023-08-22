NHTSA proposes seat belt warning system for back seats

MIAMI -- Going for a drive could become a little noisier in the future.

The national Highway Traffic Safety Administration is proposing a new rule for passenger vehicles that would expand seat belt warning systems.

Right now, auto makers must equip vehicles with sounds to remind drivers to buckle up.

But that could soon include front passenger and back seat riders.

The agency wants to use sound and perhaps lights to urge people to buckle up.

It says adding the extra warning could save about one hundred lives a year.

The public can comment on the proposed rule for the next 60 days.