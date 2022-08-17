NEXT Weather: Warm dry start, rain expected in afternoon, evening

MIAMI - A warm and dry start across South Florida as Miami-Dade students head back to school.

But hopefully, students packed their rain gear in their backpacks as later on storms will develop in the afternoon.

That extra bottle of water would do nicely since highs will soar to the low 90s and it will feel like the 100s when you factor in the humidity.

The heating of the day along with a Southwesterly steering flow will lead to storms developing over the East coast.

Some storms may produce heavy downpours in spots.

On Thursday will be a repeat with a mainly dry morning and then storms developing in the afternoon and evening.

The pattern changes as our winds shift out of the East.

Friday and through the weekend we will see some showers in the morning through midday, but in the afternoon the storms will push inland and then favor the West coast.

Highs remain seasonable and hot in the low 90s through the rest of the week.