NEXT Weather: Tropical depression forecast to form in Atlantic by mid, late week

MIAMI - The CBS News Miami Next Weather team is monitoring a tropical wave in the Central Atlantic closely.

The National Hurricane Center said this disturbance located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is becoming better organized. It has been designated Invest 95-L and has a medium potential of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 2 days.

Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for development and it does have a high potential, a 90% chance, of becoming a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm Lee by mid or late week.

Too early to tell NEXT Weather

Additional strengthening is forecast late this week while this system moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 miles per hour over the central and western Atlantic. Forecast models indicated it could be near the Eastern Caribbean by this weekend.

It is still too early to tell where it will be headed early next week. Some models forecast it possibly turning north while others keep it moving generally west.

The CBS News Miami Team will continue to watch this system closely.