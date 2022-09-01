NEXT Weather: Expect scattered storms

MIAMI - A dry, warm start this first day of September. Late morning into the afternoon scattered storms will likely develop again. With a light steering flow, some storms may be slow-moving with the potential for heavy downpours that may lead to localized flooding in spots.

Highs soar to the low 90s this afternoon and it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s when you factor in the high humidity.

Friday through the Labor Day Holiday weekend our rain chances will return to normal with more of an Easterly wind flow.

We will see some showers along the coast in the morning and then in the afternoon most storms will move inland and to the West coast.

Highs will remain seasonable in the low 90s.